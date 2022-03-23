Muscat: The Heritage and Tourism Minister met the honorary consuls of Oman to friendly countries, to review investment opportunities in Oman's Heritage and Tourism sector and discuss a plan to promote the Sultanate of Oman during the recovery phase from the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry, His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, received in his office the honorary consuls of Oman to friendly countries.

During the meeting, a brief presentation was made of the comprehensive tourism development plan and the investment opportunities available in the heritage and tourism sector, in addition to the plan to promote the Sultanate of Oman during the recovery phase from the Covid 19 pandemic.

The role of the honorary consuls is important in strengthening cooperation to attract foreign investment and promote the Sultanate of Oman in global markets.

