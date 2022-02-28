MANAMA: Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) has reported net profit of BD3.194 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of BD3.446m in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Earning per shares is 14 fils compared to loss of 15 fils in the fourth quarter of last year.

Total comprehensive profit of BD3.188m, compared to a loss of BD2.940m for the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Gross profit of BD3.811m, compared to BD2.059m for the same period in last year, with an increase of BD1.752m or 85.12 per cent.

Revenue of fourth-quarter BD7.673m, compared to BD4.938m for the same period in last year, with an increase of BD2.735m or 55.38pc.

The increase in the net profit for the fourth quarter in comparison to the same period last year resulted mainly from increases in revenue due to the easing of restrictions introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19 that have had an impact on the hospitality industry in general and have allowed the normal operation of the group’s hotels, restaurants, catering and ancillary services.

Additionally, the group had impaired BD2.749m from its property portfolio in Bahrain and Dubai in fourth quarter last year vs BD1.732m reversal in year 2021.

Doubtful debts provision decreased by BD202,000.

The increase in net operating profit is also impacted by the increase in profit from associates by BD146,000.

Year to date the company has achieved: Net profit of BD3.396m compared to a loss of BD8.128m in the same period of the previous year.

Earning per shares is 15 fils compared to loss of 36 fils in last year.

Total comprehensive profit of BD3.519m, compared to loss of BD8.381m for the same period in the previous year.

The total equity (excluding minority interests) for the year was BD101.829m compared to BD100.622m in last year, with a increase of BD1.207m or 1.20pc.

The total assets for the YTD reached BD113.446m compared to BD118.780m in the previous year, with a decrease of BD5.334m or 4.49pc.

The board of directors in its meeting recommended to the shareholder meeting a 20pc (BD4,519,897) dividend.

Gross profit of BD10.468m, compared to BD7.430m for the same period in last year, with an increase of BD3.038m or 40.89pc.

Revenue of BD22.918m, compared to BD19.735m for the same period in last year, with an increase of BD3.182m or 16.13pc.

The increase in revenue of BD3,182,463 or 16pc against last year is attributed to the business pickup across the group’s units which, resulted in a net profit of BD3,396,338 vs. a loss of

BD8,127,985 in 2020, the following also contributed to the positive net operating profit achieved:

Management fee has seen an increase of BD121,884 and there is an increase in profit from associates by BD315,239.

Interest income decreased by BD56,455 whereas property impairment reversal of BD1,731,989 in 2021 vs. impairment in the previous year of BD5,064,680 and BD37,135 for doubtful provision against BD608,895 of last year.

There is decrease in depreciation vs last year by BD1,063,779. Decrease in group dividend income by BD130,733 vs 2020.

Decrease in government grant by BD557,733.

The company’s EBIDTA excluding any impairment of BD7.924m compared to BD4.260m for the same period in last year, with an increase of BD3.664m or 86pc.

The chairman Farouk Almoayyed expressed gratitude for the government’s proactive handling of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and the efficient vaccination process that is enabling life to return to normal.

He stated, “Despite the impact on the company’s financial performance, the group’s priority remains to support the government’s fight against Covid-19 and the health and safety of our customers and staff”.

He further reiterated that, “During this year of recovery, the company’s result has positively progressed, the tremendous efforts of the board and the group’s management in reducing costs have boosted the outcome of the increase in revenue, reflected at both EBIDTA and net profits”.

Adding to comments of the chairman, chief executive Garfield Jones stated, “Whilst the management’s focus in 2021 has been on maintaining a tight control on costs and guiding the business through the pandemic, we have also seen the opening of the new Bahrain Airport Hotel, an 84-unit property within the Bahrain International Airport. Towards the end of the year, the focus shifted on returning our properties to pre-pandemic operations, with the reopening of outlets.”

