Germany welcomed 72.9 per cent more GCC national arrivals in 2021 than over the same period the previous year, according to new figures released by the German National Tourist Board (GNTB).

Overnight stays in Germany by visitors from the GCC region rose 82.3 per cent throughout 2021, with December alone recording a 335.2 per cent increase when compared to the previous year.

This rise in footfall can be partly attributed to Germany’s ongoing efforts to diversify itineraries through its dissemination of various local cultures, family-focused leisure options, and natural, sustainable scenery, said Yamina Sofo, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Dubai-based German National Tourist Office.

“We continue to urge travellers to explore Germany and its vast and varied attractions this upcoming holiday season,” said Sofo.

“We have seen consistent growth in 2021 and hope that will be maintained in 2022, especially in summertime when we will be launching some seasonal campaigns. Our goal is always to ensure visitors experience Germany and its culture to full capacity – that means urging travellers to take in the natural beauty that exists throughout all states and cities, not only the major metropolitan areas.”

The south-eastern state of Bavaria is home to German capital Munich, but it also includes 45 impressive palaces and castles, as well as 30 court gardens and palace parks with beautifully spacious landscapes and calm lakes. It is perfect for springtime travellers given these rich, cultural landmarks can collectively represent a historic journey through not only Bavaria, but Germany as a whole.

Johannisburg Palace in Aschaffenburg, for instance, features royal apartments and a collection of reserved paintings that have been reopened to the public after comprehensive renovation and restoration.

The Harz natural reserve found along Lower Saxony extends all the way from Herzberg to Bad Lauterberg and is the only national park to extend over two federal states in Germany. It is ideal for those looking to explore the mountainous slopes of the region and unique flora and fauna, a GNTB statement said.

