Qatar - As Qatar prepares to host several major global events, Estithmar Holding Group Chief Executive Officer Henrik H. Christiansen is excited about the country’s future.



"We are thrilled to see Qatar opening up its doors to visitors and further liberalising its procedures, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the national economy," said Christiansen in an interview with Gulf Times.



"We can't wait to welcome more people to the country and show them the incredible facilities we have to offer, including the amazing Al Maha Island, which is an unparalleled entertainment and leisure destination."



Looking ahead to the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023, Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, Formula 1 - Qatar Grand Prix, and Geneva International Motor Show, Christiansen added: "We are confident that Qatar will continue to shine on the global stage, and we are honoured to be a part of this exciting journey. We were thrilled to have thousands of visitors to our facilities during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and we are eager to build on that success and generate even more business while providing the highest level of service, food and entertainment to our valued customers."



Estithmar Holding is a Qatari public listed company with a diverse portfolio of 45 companies operating in five strategic sectors through its five major divisions.



Christiansen is especially proud of Estithmar's flagship property, Al Maha Island, which features a range of world-class attractions and hospitality services.



"We have worked tirelessly to create an exceptional getaway that combines entertainment and leisure in one place, and we are thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response we have received from visitors," he said.



"Our hotels and restaurants are positioned at the high end of the market, and we are confident that we will continue to attract discerning guests who appreciate quality, excellence, great service and innovation."



In addition to its tourism and hospitality businesses, Estithmar Holding is also making waves in the healthcare industry with The View Hospital, a state-of-the-art medical facility developed by its subsidiary, Elegancia Healthcare.



"We are committed to providing the highest level of clinical excellence and becoming the hospital of choice for patients both in Qatar and beyond," said Christiansen.



"With our international partnership with Cedars Sinai, one of the top hospitals in the United States, we are able to deliver outstanding clinical expertise through highly experienced, multidisciplinary teams and systems. We are confident that The View Hospital will be a game-changer for private healthcare in the region, and we look forward to serving the people of Qatar with world-class care,” Christiansen added.

