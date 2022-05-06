Emirates will be unveiling its full Premium Economy cabin experience at Arabian Travel Market 2022 (ATM) running at Dubai World Trade Center from May 9 to 12.

The region’s leading travel and tourism exhibition is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors this year, with the theme of ‘The future of international travel and tourism’, and Emirates’ iconic presence at the event this year will be fittingly themed ‘The future is now’.

The Emirates stand will also offer members of the travel and tourism industry from over 112 countries a chance to experience the airline’s signature products in every cabin class.

Over ATM’s four days, Emirates’ executives and commercial teams will be at the airline's stand with a busy agenda of face-to-face business meetings, taking the opportunity to network and reconnect with travel trade industry partners, and establishing new partnerships in line with the airline’s work to help the industry collectively rebuild better for the future.

The highly popular Emirates Premium Economy seat which will be on display at ATM is a luxurious take on the traditional cabin, providing more comfort with legroom of up to 40 inches, wide seats that span 19.5 inches with a generous 8 inch recline, and other thoughtful touches for customers to comfortably sit back and relax.

In addition, Emirates will also feature its show-stopping Boeing 777-300ER game-changer First Class fully enclosed private suite, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, newest generation A380 Onboard Lounge, along with other iconic products such the First Class Shower Spa and its generously pitched game-changer Economy Class seats. – TradeArabia News Service

