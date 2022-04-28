Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest airport in terms of global passenger numbers, is expecting traffic to surge starting tomorrow, as nearly two million flyers are scheduled to travel for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

DXB estimates that around 1.9 million people will pass through Dubai’s main airport at some point between April 29 and May 9. Average daily traffic during the period is forecast to exceed 177,000 passengers.

The busiest day will be on May 7, with passenger numbers anticipated to hit the 200,000 mark.

Dnata Travel, Emirate’s airline’s subsidiary, had earlier said that the total volume of local and international travel bookings for the Eid Al Fitr break has gone up by 195 percent, compared to the overall bookings made throughout the same holiday period in 2021.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com