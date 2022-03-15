Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany met with Elena Panova — the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Egypt — and her accompanying delegation to discuss cooperation in the field of tourism and antiquities.

Also in attendance were Jeremy Hopkins — the General Coordinator of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Egypt — and Dalia Abdel Fattah — the General Supervisor of the General Department of International Relations and Agreements at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The meeting witnessed discussions on cooperation in the field of human capacity building for workers in the tourism and antiquities sector in Egypt as well as those directly or indirectly dealing with tourists through training and raising tourism and archaeological awareness for them and developing their capabilities.

El-Anany stressed that rehabilitating and enhancing the skills and capabilities of the human element in the Egyptian tourism sector comes at the top of the ministry’s priorities during the coming period, as it is considered one of the most important components of tourism in Egypt, noting that it will be the main axis that will be presented and discussed during the meeting of the regional committee to the Middle East of the World Tourism Organisation, which will be hosted by Egypt at the end of March in order to achieve the objectives of the ministry’s 2030 sustainable development strategy.

The meeting also discussed ways of cooperation in the field of sustainable and environmental tourism and raising awareness of them, especially in light of Egypt’s hosting of the 27th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP 27).

