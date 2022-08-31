Bahrain’s tourism ministry has expressed its commitment to support tourism-related projects and ventures of leading real estate investment company Edamah to further expand and diversify the sector.

This was announced as Bahrain's Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaffer Al Sairafi met with Edamah’s CEO Amin Al-Arayedh, in the presence of the CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Dr Nasser Ali Qaedi.

Al Sairafi affirmed the ministry's plans of cementing partnerships with various tourism facilities to attract more tourists to the Kingdom, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The Minister highlighted the success of several Edamah projects, including ‘Sa’ada’, which worked on improving public waterfront areas for residents and visitors, Bilaj Al Jazayer Public Beach project and the ongoing Hawar Islands improvement project.

The meeting discussed the creation of a joint work programme through which the BTEA will promote the Edamah tourism-related projects and their activities at various regional and international conferences and exhibitions.

For his part, Edamah’s CEO noted that the company’s portfolio includes a significant number of entertainment and leisure projects, emphasizing the company’s eagerness to use its real estate expertise to continue establishing and developing such projects, to enrich the diverse and expanding real estate market in the Kingdom.

