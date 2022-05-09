Dubai Airports has confirmed that the Northern Runway Rehabilitation project at Dubai International (DXB) will begin today, May 9, until June 22.

The essential works being carried out will see the world’s busiest international airport’s operations reduce to a single-runway operation.

To minimise disruption to guests, more than 1,000 flights per week are scheduled to arrive and depart from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the 45-day period, with the majority of those flights being operated by flydubai, Spice Jet and Indigo.

Dubai Airports is working with the airlines, control authorities, commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable guest experience for all customers.

Those travelling during this short transition period can enjoy a smooth journey by following a few simple tips:

> Check departure airport and terminal before travelling by contacting the chosen airline or by visiting https://www.dubaiairports.ae/.

> Use the complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC.

> Take advantage of special rates with Uber using code DWC2022 on the Uber App.

> Passengers travelling from DWC can enjoy complimentary parking at the airport.

> Enjoy DWC’s facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before the flight.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

