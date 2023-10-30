Hamad International Airport handled 12,706,475 passengers in the third quarter of the year, up nearly 27% on the same period last year.

This achievement builds upon a display of consistent growth, with a 44.5% increase in Q1 and a 24% increase in the second quarter (Q2).

According to HIA, the airport handled 4,305,391 passengers in July, 4,398,427 passengers in August and 4,002,657 passengers in September.

During the period the airport also reported 67,285 aircraft movements, which is a 24.48% increase compared to the previous year. It had 22,598 aircraft movements in July, 22,909 in August and 21,778 in September.

Cargo operations at Hamad International Airport also saw significant growth in the third quarter, with 3.38% increase – amounting to a total of 590,725 tonnes of cargo.

These numbers underscore the airport's significance in the global logistics chain. It handled 194,268 tonnes of cargo in July, 195,773 tonnes in August and 200,683 tonnes in September.

Some of the busiest destinations contributing to Hamad International Airport's success in this quarter included well-established hubs such as Heathrow, Bangkok, Colombo, Cairo and Manila.

The airport also experienced substantial growth in destinations including Guangzhou and Hangzhou in China, Al Qassem in Saudi Arabia, Gatwick in the United Kingdom and Denpasar Bali in Indonesia.

Qatar’s airport’s commitment to expansion is apparent in the introduction of new and resumed destinations. Lyon and Toulouse in France are the latest additions to the facility’s extensive list of connections.

Additionally, flights to Birmingham, Chengdu and Chongqing have been resumed.

The airport has also maintained successful airline partnerships in the third quarter with a total of 38 airlines operating. This further enhances Hamad International Airport’s global reach and cements its position as the leader in the aviation industry.

The airport remains a pivotal bridge seamlessly connecting Qatar and the Middle East to the world.

