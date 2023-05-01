Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) will showcase the diversity of Dubai’s destination offering, highlight its sustainability platforms and new initiatives designed to bolster the tourism at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

This year’s ATM, from May 1 to 4, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will focus on responsible tourism during the UAE’s Year of Sustainability with the event hosted under the theme ‘Working towards Net Zero’, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

During the event, DET will highlight how the city’s tourism industry is supporting the journey towards achieving the UAE’s Net Zero 2050, a strategic initiative with the ultimate goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, whilst further stimulating the positive tourism growth trajectory.

More than 122 partners and representatives from government entities, hotels, destination management companies and tour operators will join DET at an expanded Dubai stand at ATM 2023 to welcome and interact with visitors to the region’s leading travel event.

The Dubai stand will also be home to key government bodies and representatives of major industry stakeholders including Dubai Culture, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (DGRFA), Dubai Health Authority, in addition to Museum of the Future, Expo City Dubai and Majid al Futtaim.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “This year’s ATM marks a turning point in terms of bringing sustainability to the forefront of the global tourism industry. Since the inception of ATM, Dubai has made extraordinary progress under the guidance of our visionary leadership in building the city’s global reputation as a leading tourism destination, offering an authentic, diverse and sustainable tourism proposition.

“During the event we will highlight how Dubai is supporting the strategic UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative, as we prepare to host yet another milestone event this year, the COP28, as well as the roadmap towards achieving the goals of our Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s status as one of the top three global cities. As the host destination for this important industry event, we look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders and partners, as well as the international travel trade community to further reinforce Dubai’s position at the forefront of the world’s leading travel destinations, drive the future of our tourism industry and continue to be a role model for global tourism recovery.”

During ATM 2023, DET will highlight the achievements of the Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) initiative including Dubai Can, a sustainability campaign that encourages people to turn the tide on plastic and inspire mass action to actively reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles, and which has successfully reduced the use of an equivalent of more than 7 million 500 ml single-use plastic water bottles within a year since its launch in February 2022.

In addition, plastic will not be present on the Dubai stand during the show, as part of the city’s commitment to sustainability. During the event, DET will showcase cuisine from Emirati businesses and local, homegrown brands whilst ensuring that all giveaways are sustainable.

This year, DET will be organising the biggest ATM Hosted Buyers Programme which will run until 4 May, showcasing Dubai's unparalleled hospitality and offering. This year's event is set to attract a record participation of 450 buyers from 31 different markets and countries, representing all continents around the globe. The restoration of travel has made it possible for DET to bring in a large number of tour operators and travel agents, providing them with the opportunity to explore Dubai's exceptional tourism offerings.

The Hosted Buyers Programme will include a 2-day intensive itinerary of the city on 30 April and 1 May, allowing buyers to experience Dubai's vibrant culture, stunning architecture, and exceptional hospitality. Additionally, there will be 2 days at ATM for pre-set meetings with Dubai stakeholders on 2-3 May, giving buyers the opportunity to network and create strategic partnerships with Dubai's leading tourism providers.

DET will also turn the spotlight on the city’s diverse destination proposition including its ever growing gastronomy sector, a key driver of growth, and particularly with the ongoing 10th edition of Dubai Food Festival, which will continue until May 7.

