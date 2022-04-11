Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Chennai in India, starting from 27th April, 2022.

Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly directly to Chennai International Airport at competitive prices.

Commenting on the announcement, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are proud to add Chennai to our growing network from the capital, Abu Dhabi. The new service between Abu Dhabi and Chennai allows travellers to explore the city's rich history. The addition of this new route falls in line with our commitment to provide our customers with affordable and value-driven air travel from our different hubs."

Chennai is a major cultural centre and home to a diverse population, with a mix of traditional Indian culture and modern technological advancement. Tourists are often inspired by the ancient city's historical architecture, culture, and art.

The new service represents the sixth city that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Calicut, Cochin, Trivandrum, Delhi and Jaipur. It is also considered the 19th route since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.