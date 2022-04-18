Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a low-cost carrier based in the UAE capital, will introduce a new service to Chennai in India from April 27.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia, said the new service between Abu Dhabi and Chennai allows travellers to explore the city’s rich history.

"The addition of this new route falls in line with our commitment to provide our customers with affordable and value-driven air travel from our different hubs,” he said.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi already flies to Calicut, Cochin, Trivandrum, Delhi and Jaipur in India.

