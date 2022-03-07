DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, topped Forbes Middle East's Top 50 Travel & Tourism Leaders list.

The list spotlights 50 leaders who drive growth in the Middle East's travel and tourism industry, building on their desire to reconnect with the world.

Emirates Airline and Group's revenue reached US$6.7 billion in the first half of the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Moreover, Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths ranked third on the list.

The UAE dominated this month's list with 24 of the leaders featured based in the UAE, followed by 11 in Saudi Arabia, and four in Egypt. The hotels and hospitality sector is the most dominant on the list with 26 entries, followed by aviation with 17, and tourism with seven entries.



WAM/Amjad Saleh/Hatem Mohamed