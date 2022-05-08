Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec), the emirate’s premier event venue, is gearing up to host a wide variety of high-level international conferences throughout 2022.

As a key leader in the business tourism industry, Adnec’s hosting of these important and strategic conferences strengthens the reputation of Abu Dhabi as a global business tourism destination and reflects the company's readiness to welcome visitors and exhibitors from the region and around the world. Adnec’s events are delivered to the highest standards, befitting the regional and international reputation of the UAE.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), said: “This impressive line-up of important conferences highlights the diverse range of events that are coming to both Adnec and Abu Dhabi and its events like these that support UAE businesses and global stakeholders. Adnec has a wide range of facilities and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is one of the Middle East’s and the world’s leading exhibitions and conferences venue and I am confident that this year will be a successful one.”

On May 8 and 9, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) will host the World Council of Muslim Communities. The conference will address the challenges related to belonging to contemporary Islamic society, confirming the pioneering role of scholars and thinkers in leading the nation and providing intellectual and legitimate proposals.

The 6th edition of the International Society of the Substance Use Professionals (ISSUP) will be taking place under the partnership of ICUDDR, INL, ISSUP and the National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) at Adnec from May 11 to 16. This event will bring the latest learning from the fields of substance use prevention, treatment and recovery support and allow the global workforce to meet and exchange views. There will be an in-person three-day conference with keynote speakers sharing the latest developments from the field.

May 30 to June 2 will see the Worldchefs Congress & Expo held at Adnec with the Emirates Culinary Guild as a co-organiser. The event will unite a global community of chefs and cross-industry innovators to explore the past, present, and future of the culinary trade. The event gives the opportunity to connect with thought-leaders and key influencers from progressive, relevant industries for an immersive programme designed to promote collaboration, build relationships, and put the spotlight on a shared vision for the future of hospitality.

From October 13 to 16, the 48th annual conference for the International Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) will be hosted at Adnec. ISPAD is a professional organisation whose aims are to promote clinical and basic science, research, education and advocacy in children, adolescents and young adults with diabetes. ISPAD is the only international society focusing specifically on all types of childhood diabetes.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and the International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) have collaborated to organise the ISPAH Congress 2022, which will be held at Adnec from October 23-26. The ISPAH Congress is the largest physical activity and health congress in the world and ISPAH is widely recognised as the leading global society of researchers and practitioners focussed on promoting physical activity across the life course.

Being the first of its kind in the region, the congress will offer a whole new dimension as the unique location of Abu Dhabi will not only allow for knowledge and information sharing across the globe but also bring to the table some much-needed conversations on the role factors such as cultural and gender perceptions play in individuals being physically active.

The 2022 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Processing will be held at Adnec for the first time from December 7-11. EMNLP is a well-established conference for research on natural language processing and has taken place every year since 1996. This year, the conference will adopt a hybrid format with both on-site and virtual participation possible. A range of talks, workshops and tutorials are planned to take place with the aim of encouraging knowledge and information exchange between attendees from all nations.

From March 1 to 5, Adnec hosted the World Union of World Healing Societies (WUWHS) 2022 supported by the International Inter-Professional Wound Care Group (IIWCG) and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). WUWHS 2022 was a hybrid congress developed alongside the physical programme to accommodate all. WUWHS is the premier wound care professional association and it represents more than 90% of all practicing wound care specialists in the world. The Association’s top priority is to raise and maintain the standard of the medical practice of wound care and improve its practice.

The 37th World Veterinary Association Congress (WVAC2022) was held at Adnec from March 29 to 31 in collaboration with the Emirates Veterinary Association (EVA). The major aim of the congress was to bring veterinarians together from all over the world to exchange professional knowledge. WVAC 2022 explored the areas of clinical and analytical veterinary medicine, veterinary public health, Veterinary Education, Pharmaceutical Stewardship, Animal Welfare, One Health and academic research.

