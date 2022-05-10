Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (Adnec), the emirate’s leading premier event venue, will see a plethora of world-class exhibitions, conferences and events in the UAE capital for 2022.

As a top international and regional leader in the business and leisure tourism sectors, Adnec’s hosting of these important and strategic events comes in line with its commitment to enhancing business tourism in Abu Dhabi and showcasing its huge success as the region’s only venue hosting events of this scale.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of Adnec said: “We are looking forward to the successful year ahead, the hosting of these important international events showcases our capability and commitment to enhancing business tourism in Abu Dhabi and is a reflection of the great interest these companies have in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Top-class service

He added: “As we strive to deliver top-class services and facilities to our clients, Adnec continues to prove its ability to attract and welcome international companies, experts and specialists across various sectors to our events. We are thrilled to offer visitors and exhibitors from the UAE and beyond the opportunity to showcase their latest technologies, connect with industry experts and share valuable insights in an interactive setting.”

On May 8 and 9, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) hosted the World Council of Muslim Communities. The conference addressed the challenges related to belonging to contemporary Islamic society, confirming the pioneering role of scholars and thinkers in leading the nation and providing intellectual and legitimate proposals.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Committee, the World Utility Congress is taking place at Adnec from May 9 to 11. The event provides an unrivalled platform to explore the latest products, innovations and technological advancements across the global power and utilities landscape, bringing together industry experts to provide valuable insights on building resilient low carbon business models with agile automated digital operations.

ISSUP event

The 6th edition of the International Society of the Substance Use Professionals (ISSUP) will be taking place under the partnership of ICUDDR, INL, ISSUP and NRC at Adnec from May 11 to 16. This event will bring the latest learnings from the fields of substance use prevention, treatment and recovery support and allow the global workforce to meet and exchange views. There will be an in-person three-day conference with keynote speakers sharing the latest developments from the field.

From May 17 to 18, the Roads and Traffic Expo event will take place for the first time at Adnec. The event will welcome over one hundred industry-leading speakers to engage and promote world-class excellence and infrastructure delivery.

Middle East Rail is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from May 17 to 18 showing companies news of the United Arab Emirates and international countries related to the logistics and transport sector.

Book Fair

From May 23 to 29, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will take place at Adnec. This popular exhibition sees literary professionals from around the world come to Adnec drawing over 150,000 visitors. Book lovers, tech enthusiasts and members of the public come to enjoy dynamic sessions with world-renowned speakers, tech demonstrations, show-stopping performances and more.

The annual Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit will run for the first time from May 23 to 25 at Adnec, offering a platform for professionals from leading companies in the EV industry to network, source and showcase their latest technologies.

On June 30, global chefs and cross-industry innovators will gather at Adnec for the exciting Worldchefs Congress.

Major events

Since the beginning of this year, Adnec has hosted a number of major events, exhibitions and conferences, including UMEX and SimTEX 2022 and the accompanying conference. The World Federation of Wound Healing Societies 2022 was held from March 1-5, with the participation of a group of prominent doctors from different countries of the world. The “International Conference on Security Technology and Defence Industries” hosted by the Ministry of Defense on March 2 and 3 saw the participation of a group of global defence sector leaders, policymakers, researchers and academics, pioneers in technology and aerospace, as well as international experts in defence technology security.

Adnec hosted the tenth "Middle East Film and Comic Book" from March 4 to 6; The exhibition, hosted by Abu Dhabi for the first time, brought together a group of international celebrities from television broadcasting companies and direct broadcasting services such as “Netflix” and others. The centre also witnessed the launch of the “Emirates Skills Competition” from March 7 to 9, organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training to celebrate distinguished Emirati talents in the technical and professional fields.

