ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports issued today its projected passenger figures in anticipation of an increase in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) during Eid Al Fitr.

During the period from 15th to 23rd April, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates over 500,000 passengers passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), with over 2,800 flights serving 105 destinations in 57 countries.

Passengers are reminded to follow travel tips to ensure smooth journeys throughout the festive season.