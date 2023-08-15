As many as 22.7 million people attended General Entertainment Authority (GEA) activities in the first half of 2023 in 120 Saudi cities and governorates, a report said.

The GEA activities included entertainment events and festivals for inhabitants and visitors of the kingdom.

Throughout H1 2023, the GEA worked to develop new events that helped boost the participation of people in its entertainment activities and festivals dedicated to games and shopping.

The authority also created thousands of job opportunities and worked to diversify economic activities in light of the role of entertainment in fostering social bonds for families and achieving prosperity, it said.

Disney on Ice

Meanwhile, the famous "Disney on Ice" show is expected to return to Riyadh with the "100 Years of Wonder" edition on August 24, and will take place in Boulevard Riyadh City as part of the Riyadh calendar, with dazzling live performances featuring numerous tales and experiences on the ice. The event will continue until September 20.

The audience will enjoy a show from a world of imagination with Disney stories and characters, where they will witness performances that reflect Disney's characters across time through a show full of adventures and skating with special effects, innovative illuminations

