RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) unveiled on Wednesday a project to link 200 cities and governorates across the Kingdom through 76 routes.



TGA issued a tender for providing bus services to the project. The tender will enhance competition in the sector and provide attractive opportunities for private sector investors.



It will also enhance the quality of services and provide competitive services among operators.



The project aims to transport over 6 million passengers annually through more than 300 bus stops in 76 routes through 200 cities and governorates served by almost 560 buses with more than 150 million kilometers annually.



On working on the intercity bus transport franchise project, TGA worked on studying the feasibility of liberating the domestic bus transportation market.