Uber has reduced the fares of its environment-friendly product, Uber Green, to match its cheapest ride option, UberX in a bid to cut emissions, and encourage more riders to opt for sustainable options in the lead up to COP28.

This price decrease supports Uber’s commitment to have 1 in 4 trips requested through the Uber app in the UAE be emission-free by 2030, corresponding with the country’s own Net Zero Strategy sustainability goals.

Each Uber Green trip emits at least 25% less carbon emissions compared to the average ride, and over 9% of trips hailed in UAE from January - March 2023 were emission-free.

100% EVs

With Uber Green currently available for journeys starting in Dubai, the feature operates in the same way as a regular UberX trip. By choosing Uber Green, riders will be riding in a 100% electric vehicle with zero exhaust emissions - no hybrids, diesel, or petrol vehicles, helping to reduce air pollution and minimise carbon footprint.

“Sustainability is one of our key priorities at Uber and we are committed to making environment-friendly options more accessible for a wider community of people. We know sustainability is a team sport, and we can’t get there alone. In our efforts to encourage a greener city, we hope that the decrease in fares encourages riders to make the cleaner choice and advances COP28’s goals to accelerate emissions reductions and foster inclusive climate progress,” said Pia El Hachem, GM, Uber - UAE and Levant.

Uber has globally committed to becoming a zero emissions platform by 2040 and invested $800 million in resources to drivers in the next five years to achieve these goals, and ultimately transition to clean energy in partnership with drivers, industry innovators, and governments.

