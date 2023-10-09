Abu Dhabi authority has announced the ban of certain vehicles on major streets in the emirate on October 9.

The Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Integrated Transport Center took to social platforms to announce the ban.

Buses transporting workers with the capacity of '50 passengers and more' on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel (formerly Al-Qurram Street) are barred from driving in both directions during the morning and evening peak hours of Monday, 9th October, 2023.

The ban will be in effect during morning peak hours from 6.30am to 9am and evening peak hours from 3pm to 7pm.

This comes in line with the authority's purposeful efforts to provide traffic confinement and reduce accidents caused by vehicles.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has ordered drivers to not travel during stipulated periods and to comply with traffic systems.

The authority further added it will be tightening road surveillance and enforcement of violations on buses to transport workers in order to track and catch violations through smart systems.

