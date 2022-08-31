Dubai has announced plans to offer driving licensing renewal services at its international airport.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it will open a new service outlet at the Dubai International Airport - Terminal 1 (departure concourse) in the third quarter of this year. It will be opened “in partnership with the private sector and trusted agents”.

Ahmed Mahboub, executive director, Drivers Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA, said: “Eyesight testing is a key requirement for renewing the driving licence. The client is required to visit one of the approved optical centres in Dubai to undergo eyesight testing. Upon clearing the test, the driving licence will be issued or renewed through the available channels. The licence will be printed or delivered to the client, depending on the type of channel and the preference selected.”

Initially, the service will be offered from 8am to 8pm. From the beginning of next year, the service will be available 24/7. The initiative targets travellers and airport staff to facilitate the processing of their transactions.

“Through this initiative, RTA seeks to play a pioneering role in delivering government services that respond to the needs of clients. It is part of the RTA’s efforts to enhance social responsibility, simplify customer procedures and support the Dubai Government’s drive to engage the private sector in the delivery of services to all community members,” added Mahboub.

