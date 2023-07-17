Motorists in the UAE have been alerted of a partial road closure. The Sharjah Roads and Traffic Authority announced the implementation of a partial closure of Al Musalla Street in Khor Fakkan.

The closure is due to the start of maintenance work to raise the road's efficiency. Authority will carry out the repair work in two phases.

The first stage of maintenance work will be carried out for two weeks - from Monday, July 17 to Monday, July 31. The second stage of the work will begin on Tuesday, August 1 and continue till Monday, August 14.

Web Desk