A partial road closure has been announced in Sharjah. The Sharjah Road and Transport Authority on Wednesday took to social media to inform motorists of the closure of Maliha Road towards Hoshi Bridge

The road closure will be for nine days, from Friday, June 16, 2023, till Saturday, July 24, 2023. The authority urged the motorists to use alternative roads and apologised for the inconvenience. They also shared the plan below for assist drivers.

