The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday announced partial closure of a key road in Khor Fakkan for maintenance works.

The partial closure on Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Street in Khor Fakkan will affect traffic, the authority warned.

A tweet by the authority urged the public to use alternative roads and follow the traffic signs to avoid traffic jams.

Traffic delays in Dubai till July 23

Meanwhile, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday alerted drivers to expect traffic delays on some key roads of the emirate starting from midnight on July 9 until July 23.

Motorists may encounter slow-moving traffic on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road at Al Ghubaiba and Al Mina Streets' intersection.

Drivers are advised to follow directional signs and use alternative routes, which include Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait, or Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Streets, authority added.

