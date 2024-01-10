UAE - Odys Aviation, a sustainable aviation company involved in building hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft today (January 9) announced a partnership deal with Aramex, a market-leading provider of express delivery and logistics services to the Middle East and other emerging economies.

The partnership will help Odys Aviation and Aramex to explore their common vision for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) cargo delivery and enhance Aramex’s operations in the UAE, Oman and further afield.

It will also focus on developing cargo operations in the UAE, Oman and further afield in the region.

Odys Aviation's state-of-the-art aircraft, designed in multiple configurations for cargo, will be capable of delivering all-electric propulsion for distances up to 320 kilometers and will offer a hybrid-electric range of more than 1,200km.

As a result, flights operated via these aircraft have the potential to reduce carbon emissions on pan-GCC flights by up to 76% and provide a zero-carbon air cargo alternative for routes across the UAE, Oman and beyond.

Under the terms of the deal, the duo will collaborate on the development of autonomous logistics programmes which will ultimately introduce cargo flights leveraging Odys Aviation’ cargo aircraft and Aramex’s fleet management capabilities.

James Dorris, the co-founder and CEO at Odys Aviation, said: "Our partnership with Aramex signals a steadfast commitment to launching a new generation of VTOL aircraft and we are grateful to be working with the future-focused team at Aramex to bring our vision to reality."

"Building on our announcement earlier in 2023 that Odys has partnered with the UAE Ministry of Economy's NextGen FDI program, we are excited to be able to continue our momentum in the region and are looking forward to leading the development of a sustainable, low-carbon aviation sector in the UAE, Oman, and other Gulf countries.

According to Aramex, the first pilot programmes will utilize Odys Aviation’s Laila aircraft (22 ft wingspan and 130 lbs payload) and will expand to include the company’s Alta aircraft, a full-scale vehicle with payload capabilities up to one tonne.

Aramex intends to support pilot training and a test flight program which will demonstrate the movement of cargo between its regional locations.

The teams will further work jointly to tailor Concept of Operations (CONOPS) that will develop Odys Aviation’s aircraft to serve specific local environments. Upon approval from regional regulatory bodies =, the two companies intend to launch operations and commercial activities and expand beyond test programs to demonstrable routes and new markets within the GCC, it stated.

The collaboration aims to generate a new GCC network and operating model using VTOL aircraft for Aramex, enhancing the company’s regional presence and providing more sustainable options for customers and partners based in the GCC to ship cargo regionally or internationally via the UAE.

On the strategic partnership, Aramex Chief Operating Officer (Express) Alaa Saoudi said it aligns perfectly with the group’s commitment to delivering innovative and environmentally friendly logistics solutions, along with our net-zero commitments.

"The collaboration will enable us to jointly leverage our capabilities for cargo flights, encompassing both short-haul and long-range regional routes. By integrating Odys Aviation’s state-of-the-art aircraft into our operations, we aim to significantly enhance our cargo delivery capabilities across the UAE, Oman, and the wider region while substantially reducing our carbon footprint as well as supporting efforts of these countries in harnessing the potential of cleaner energy sources for aviation," noted Saoudi.

"This partnership will open new horizons for efficient and eco-friendly logistics, as it is expected to cut up to 76 percent of carbon emissions on pan-GCC flights. Not only will this collaboration transform our cargo operations, but it will also make a significant contribution to a cleaner and greener aviation industry while symbolizing a new era in logistics—one that prioritizes sustainability and innovation," he added.

Angad Singh, Global Director - Innovation at Aramex, said: "VTOL cargo aircrafts will provide us with the operational edge for our B2B movements and B2C middle mile. The Aramex Innovation division has been a pioneer in deploying BOTs and drones as a part of our Future vehicle program."

"We look forward to partnering with Odys Aviation and deploying long range VTOL crafts, which shall drive us further towards our sustainability and Innovation targets," noted Singh.

Odys Aviation plans to launch a full-scale prototype in 2024, with a view to making the aircraft available to enter Aramex’s cargo fleet by early 2028.

