Visitors to Yas Island and Saadiyat Island can enjoy a free ride in self-driving taxis to go around two of Abu Dhabi's leading leisure destinations during the remainder of the Eid Al Adha holiday.

In a tweet, the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi (ITC Abu Dhabi), said the public “can take advantage of the completely free self-driving vehicle service called Txai.”

“This service ensures a unique journey with high standards of safety and security,” ITC Abu Dhabi added.

To enjoy the free ride in driverless cab, just download the Txai app available on Apple and Google Play stores. Then select a date, time and location for pick-up and drop-off.

The ‘robo-taxis’ were first introduced on Yas Island in December 2021, with over 2,700 passengers experiencing autonomous driving. During the trial phase, over 16,600 kms of autonomous driving was accomplished, according to Bayanat, a G42 company, that launched Txai.

