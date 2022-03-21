A ‘Happiness Taxi’ transported passengers for free on Sunday, authorities have revealed. On March 20, which is celebrated as the International Day of Happiness, the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) allocated a taxi that offered the free service.

“The initiative aims to make RAKTA’s customers happy … to provide a new concept of government services. This will ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction … and provide an exceptional transportation experience for residents and visitors of Ras Al Khaimah,” the authority said in an Instagram post.

This was among the several initiatives launched in the UAE to mark the day. The UN-backed day aims to make people around the world realise the importance of happiness within their lives and for their wellbeing.

Yesterday, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, UAE Minister of Community Development, launched the second edition of the National Wellbeing Survey.

The survey, which is conducted every two years, measures the wellbeing of community members.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

