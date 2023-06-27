Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has invited bids for completion of the third, fourth and fifth phases of the Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual carriageway, which will run 400 km long linking capital Muscat and Duqm regions to Dhofar, reported Muscat Daily.

The road will bypass congested residential and commercial areas in the sultanate, making it a faster option to connect the wilayats of Dhofar, said the report, citing a statement from the ministry.

MTCIT, which floated the tender in coordination with the Secretariat General of the Tender Board, said the bidding will be open only to Omani and Saudi companies registered with the Tender Board.

The Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual carriageway project, which will run 717.5 km long, is one of the strategic projects being implemented by the government.

The ministry had previously completed 280 km of the dual carriageway, starting from the Wilayat of Adam in the A’Dakhiliyah Governorate and ending in Umm Al-Zamayem in Al-Wusta Governorate, stated Said bin Hamoud bin Said al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

"The remaining part will be re-offered to the center of the Wilayat of Haima with a length of (37.5 km) as a public tender for implementation during the coming period to complete the double road from Adam to Haima," he added.

The third phase of the Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual road project starts from the Wilayat of Haima and ends in the Wilayat of Muqshin running 132.5 km long, while the fourth part, running 135 km long begins from the Wilayat of Maqshin, passing through Qtabit to Dukkah.

The project scope includes the construction of safe entrances and exits to and from the regions, 14 lanes for detours, and the construction of 27 side parking spaces.

As for the fifth part, it starts from Dokah and ends in the Wilayat of Thumrait, running 132.7 km long. It also includes the construction of safe entrances and exits, 20 detour lanes, in addition to 16 side parking lots.

