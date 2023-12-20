Egypt - A meeting was held at the headquarters of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) in Ismailia between Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, SCA Chairperson Osama Rabie, and representatives of the Saudi national maritime transport company “Bahri”. The meeting aimed to discuss the potential partnership between the Egyptian Ministry of Transport, the SCA, and Bahri in various fields of maritime transport.

One of the main topics of discussion was a partnership contract that would involve one of the Egyptian Ministry of Transport companies, Alkahera Company for Ferries and Maritime Transport, the SCA, and Bahri. The partnership would allow the exchange of experiences and the opening of new horizons for Egyptian-Saudi cooperation, as well as the provision of a package of integrated logistical services to serve the two countries and achieve common interests. The possibility of cooperation in building and scrapping ships in the future was also discussed, in collaboration with the national companies and arsenals affiliated to the Egyptian Ministry of Transport and the SCA.

Minister Kamel Al-Wazir stated that Egypt has promising investment opportunities in the field of maritime transport in all its ports and marine stations. SCA Chairperson Osama Rabie expressed the authority’s keenness to build bridges of cooperation with its successful partners in areas of common interest, and said that the SCA seeks to diversify its sources of income by developing new activities and expanding partnerships that enable the exchange of experiences, the transfer of advanced technology, the achievement of integration, and the fulfillment of market requirements and development needs.

Chief Support Officer at Bahri Hisham Hussein Al-Khaldi expressed his aspiration to cooperate with the Egyptian Ministry of Transport and the SCA in many maritime and logistical projects that serve the development goals of the two countries and enhance bilateral rapprochement.

