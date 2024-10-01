Sinotruk, the pioneer of the heavy-duty truck industry in China, has entered the passenger car market with its new brand, VGV (Visionable Global Vanguard), which has been launched it in the UAE.

With spacious designs and advanced safety features, VGV SUV models are ideal for families, delivering comfort and performance. And the models of pickup are attractive with its Wei Chai Engine which is the best diesel engine and manufactured by Sinotruk, delivering strong and trusted performance.

VGV offers a wide range of models, including pickups, SUVs, vans, and MPVs, powered by electric, hybrid, fuel, diesel, and alternative energy. Backed by Sinotruk's trusted reputation, VGV aims at to be the top choice for families and individuals seeking reliable, high-quality vehicles at affordable prices.

