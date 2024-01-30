Traffic congestions in Sharjah will soon ease with artificial intelligence (AI) powering some signals in the emirate. Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said 48 AI-enhanced traffic signals will boost traffic flow by up to 30 per cent.

Sensors and cameras will analyse real-time traffic to adjust signal timings.

Yousif Alathmani, chairman of the SRTA, said traffic lights will remain green or red longer based on the traffic volume and trends. The learning process for the AI is continuous with the system getting updated accordingly.

In 2023, the STRA carried out two projects on Ittihad Road and Al Taawun area to ease Sharjah-Dubai traffic.

Last week, the SRTA said it’s working with BEEAH to boost the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the emirate. Hundreds of chargers will be deployed along highways and in multiple districts, covering key commercial and urban areas.

