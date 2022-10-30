SHARJAH - harjah Taxi, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management Company, investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, is seeking to increase the number of its hybrid vehicle fleet cars that operate dually on both fuel and electricity. This decision is in line with the Emirate’s vision to rationalize the use of energy, in accordance with its development goals and agenda.

Sharjah Taxi had previously completed hybrid vehicle conversions towards 65% of its vehicle fleet in the Eastern Region, which now enjoys environmentally-friendly hybrid vehicles, and has significantly reduced pollution caused by vehicle exhausts. The company aims to reach 100% of hybrid vehicle conversion of its entire fleet of cars.

Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi, stated: “Converting regular fleet vehicles to hybrid vehicles makes results in a substantial and effective contribution to securing an environmentally-friendly environment and providing a safe, clean, attractive, and sustainable environment that enhances the reputation and prestige of the Emirate of Sharjah. Such a step is consistent with the directions of the Sharjah Government, and is based on the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The Emirate, in all fields and sectors, strives to remain environmentally-friendly and eco-conscious, according to the highest standards and specifications.”

He continued: “As part of our plan and strategy, we seek to convert about 60% of the Sharjah Taxi fleet operating at Sharjah International Airport and Sharjah City to environmentally-friendly hybrid vehicles by the end of the current year.”

He highlighted the ongoing global issue of environmental protection and preservation, and how the Emirate of Sharjah and State institutions have proactively acted with these goals in mind. ‘’Sharjah boasts manifestations of a clean environment throughout the Emirate, in work spaces, institutions, and public places, and continues to strive to keep the Emirate free of various forms of pollution,'' he said.