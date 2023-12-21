Riyadh -- In its land transport bulletin for 2022 issued today, GASTAT said that the number of passengers using public bus transportation within and between cities reached over 43.5 million in 2022, a 233.9% increase over the previous year.



It also said that the total amount of domestic land freight reached 209 million tons in 2022, up 6.1% from 2021.



The length of paved road network within and between cities during 2022, GASTAT said, amounted to 266,000 kilometers, a 1.6% increase over 2021.



As for accidents related to land transport, data showed a 6.8% decrease in serious traffic accidents in 2022 compared to 2021.



