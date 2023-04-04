Riyadh: Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih has inaugurated an experiment for a self-driving car, as part of the Ministry's role to enable and adopt modern transportation systems.



Al-Rumaih stressed that the ministry seeks to benefit from relevant technologies in the transportation and logistics services sector, as an objective of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which stipulates providing smart mobility solutions.



This initiative contributes to reducing the rate of transport accidents and deaths, improving mobility between and within cities, and reducing the negative impact of sectors on the environment.