Saudi Arabia's Transport General Authority (TGA) has approved 15 licensing and technical guides for rail transport activities in a move aimed at raising operational efficiency and enhancing quality and safety levels, reported SPA citing a top official.

The licensing and technical guides include the main document, the operating licence, the implementation and delivery of licensing work, the safety certificate, as well as the safety management systems, change and control management, and also a guide for appointing an independent specialist consultant, noted TGA Acting President Dr Rumaih bin Mohammed Al Rumaih.

The approved guides also included those related to safe design and construction, for technical standards and interoperability in addition to guide for asset management, for performance and compliance management as well as fees and costs guides, he stated.

There are also guides for accident reporting and investigation, for emergency planning and response and one for transport and handling of hazardous goods by railways, he added.

