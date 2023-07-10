Saudi-owned supertankers are once again starting to cluster off the coast of Egypt, after earlier signs this week that the backlog was clearing-up, Bloomberg reported.

The number of supertankers anchored near the Egyptian port of Ain Sukhna – which sits at the southern end of a pipeline linking the Red Sea to the Mediterranean grew to eight.

At its peak, ten vessels were stationed off Egypt’s coast.

Six of the tankers, holding about 12 million barrels, are Saudi-owned and loaded at the kingdom’s Red Sea port in Yanbu.

The earliest tanker to arrive in the group has been floating for 20 days now.

The other two Chinese-owned vessels, also carrying Saudi crude, have been waiting offshore for more than 50 days.

On July 5, Bloomberg reported that the backlog of Saudi-owned super tankers was beginning to clear, and had come down from a peak of eight in mid-June to five, according to vessel tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.

They, along with two Chinese-owned vessels also carrying Saudi crude, had been waiting a mixture of days, weeks and months in June.

Tankers anchored there previously are discharging their cargoes, generally at a rate of one every two days and after a wait of between three and four weeks.

