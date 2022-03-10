RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Exports Co., or Sadirat, plans to establish a SR1.2 billion ($320 million) unit specializing in manufacturing spare parts for defense and military systems in the Kingdom.

The company has signed an initial agreement with Science Technology for Development and Industrial Investment Co., S&K Aerospace Middle East Branch, and Rekaz National, according to a bourse filing.

The new unit will hold the name ‘Adad’.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, CEO Sulaiman Hamad Al Jedaie said the firm had convinced the partners in the agreement to transfer their branches to Riyadh to ease the new unit’s operations.

This step comes as the company aims to localize supply chains in the military and defense industries sector.

