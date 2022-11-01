Saudi Arabia - Saudi ports container volumes rose 10.5% in the third quarter against last year's throughput numbers, handling 1,981,271 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent unit) compared to 1,792,978 TEUs in 2021.

In an illustration of their growing competitive position on the global logistics map Saudi ports reveal a 11.56% rise in cargo throughput, hitting a total of 82,570,478 tonnes this year in contrast to 74,016,761 tonnes last year, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

At 6,353,863 tonnes, food volumes were 31.84% higher this quarter relative to last year's tally of 4,819,380 tonnes. Similarly, 827,294 cattle heads were imported into the kingdom to keep up with local livestock demand.

This year's penultimate quarter saw vehicle volumes soar by 18.55% to 225,638 units from 190,329 units during the same period in 2021 while passenger traffic stood at 186,871 pax. Moreover, 3,084 vessels dropped anchor at Saudi ports, a marginal 1.58% increase from last year's count of 3,036 vessels.

Efficacy of various initiatives

Last quarter's strong showing demonstrates the efficacy of various initiatives implemented by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to revolutionise the national maritime sector, optimise operational efficiency, create an effective regulatory and legislative environment that boasts streamlined processes, and strike a host of successful public-private partnerships in the pursuit of expanding shipping services and establishing world-class logistics parks.

The trailblazing Smart Ports strategy, which aims to automate operations and upgrade customer experience using cutting edge technologies, also plays a major role in this regard by leading the maritime sector regulator's multifaceted charge towards transforming the kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three major continents in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

Mawani's objectives seek to improve the kingdom's score in the Logistics Performance Index and raise the overall container capacity of Saudi ports, which have clinched top positions in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2021 in terms of operational efficiency with King Abdullah Port leading the way at number one, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port at number eight, and King Abdulaziz Port at number 14.

