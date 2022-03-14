The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has recorded a remarkable rise in general cargo volumes during February 2022, logging in excess of 24.4 million tons at a year-on-year growth rate of 17.5%.

Transshipments too gained 3.41% compared to the same period last year with volumes exceeding 421,000 containers, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Mawani's statistics for February reveal an upward trajectory across various performance indicators including a 1.36% uptick in container throughput to register more than 803,000 TEUs. The same period saw more than 70,000 cars being imported, up by 37.76% from 2021.

Passenger traffic surpassed 72,000 with a 53.15% surge whereas vessel traffic at Saudi ports topped 1029, a jump of 6.3% from last year.

Owing to the global supply chain crisis, foodstuff volumes declined by 2.05% to reach 1.6 million tons while livestock imports totaled 106,000 head, a y-o-y drop of 62.98%.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).