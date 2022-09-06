RIYADH — The transportation authorities in the Kingdom are currently studying a project linking Riyadh and Eastern Province with a fast train similar to Al-Haramain train in terms of speed, Deputy Minister of Transport Rumaih Al-Rumaih said on Sunday.



The time of travel between the two regions is expected to be about one hour and 15 minutes.



Al-Rumaih said during an interview with the Saudi Channel that mobility by public transportation has incentives and motivations, including its very reasonable cost.



He announced that next January will be the date for Saudi women's entry into train driving as this profession is not limited to men only.



The Kingdom is one of the leading countries in this step that adds to the empowerment of women in all areas. He said the beginning would be from the Al-Haramain train.



Al-Rumaih noted that the problems of many roads in the country were due to overlap in tasks by the Ministry of Transport and Municipalities.

