Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Medlog, the logistics arm of the Mediterranean Shipping Company, have laid the foundation stone of a SR150 million ($40 million) Integrated Logistics Park at Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port.

The new park will have an area of 100,000 sq m, with capacity of 300,000 TEUs annually. It aims to facilitate the growth of shipping connectivity, and global logistics services, and to raise the quality and efficiency of the services delivered to local and international customers across the kingdom, a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said.

The new logistics park will contribute to enhancing the competitive advantage of Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port and Medlog, by providing quality logistics services that increase the private sector’s contribution to supporting the wheel of economic development and increasing economic diversification.

The foundation stone was laid under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and the Chairman of the Mawani Eng Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

Pivotal role

The President of Mawani, Omar Hariri, said the Logistics Park goes with the goals of Mawani’s pivotal role in building a flourishing and sustainable maritime sector enables the nation’s ambition towards socioeconomic prosperity while fulfilling its strategic indicators, such as expanding the number of logistics parks to 30 including re-export centres as well as increasing the private sector’s contribution to supporting the wheel of economic development; in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents.

Because of its location which gives it a great competitive advantage, and its close proximity to Jubail Industrial City and major urban centres in the Eastern Region, the new logistics park is enabled to enhance its logistics operations, to provide high-quality, comprehensive and integrated logistics services and enhance its ability to facilitate transportation operations between the Eastern and Central regions, and all regions of the kingdom, in addition to meeting the requirements of the local market, in terms of transporting goods, handling them, with high operational capabilities.

