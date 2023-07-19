Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Port of Antwerp International (PAI) at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) headquarters in London to boost mutual cooperation in the domains of port optimization, digital transformation, and capacity building in the presence of Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Acting President of Transport General Authority (TGA).



The agreement was signed by Mawani President Omar Hariri and Tom Hautekiet, the PAI Chief Commercial Officer.



The deal represents a concrete step by the national maritime regulator to enhance its corporate governance and strengthen efficiency and quality in the ports sector in a bid to deliver excellence and position the Kingdom as a leading logistics destination as per the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.



The new partnership will leverage existing competencies to bolster trade relations and opportunities, upgrade port infrastructure, optimize operational performance and technical expertise, promote digitalization, and upskill the sector’s workforce across various disciplines. The collaboration will further work on minimizing the environmental impact of the shipping industry alongside adopting cutting-edge technologies throughout the Kingdom’s ports to automate operations and supercharge efficiency.



The past year has seen Mawani earn the Qualified by EFQM recognition from the European Foundation for Quality Management, becoming the first entity from the Kingdom’s transportation sector to achieve the feat following its success in adhering to global standards in organizational excellence. It also launched the Smart Ports initiative to deploy fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies to transform the local maritime sector into a thriving hub of digital innovation with the aim of driving the nation’s economic output and fostering trade and investment.