Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has signed an agreement with Bahri, a leader in logistics and transportation, to help boost cooperation across its supply chain operations.

This agreement comes as part of SEC and Bahri’s ongoing strategic efforts to enhance the former’s existing services and widen the scope of its logistics offerings in line with their mutual ambitions and interests, said senior officials at the signing which took place on the sidelines of the Supply Chain Conference in Riyadh.

On the strategic deal, Engineer Khalid Salem Al Ghamdi, the Executive Vice President of Technical Services at SEC, said: "It will enhance bilateral cooperation throughout their supply chain operations. It will also pave the way for greater supply chain sustainability and allow for the provision of innovative logistics services."

"The move will also further enable local content and enhance national industry capabilities while also setting the stage for promising investment opportunities and the exchange of knowledge and expertise," he stated.

Bahri Logistics President Engineer Soror Basalom said that the agreement reaffirmed Bahri’s commitment to supporting SEC in their efforts to better serve their growing customer base through their industry-leading logistics and warehouse management services.

"Bahri also looks forward to future joint collaborations that will help further their strategic investment and business development objectives," he added.

