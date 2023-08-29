Riyadh: The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and Polish Minister of Infrastructure, Andrzej Adamczyk, signed an agreement today to enhance cooperation in air transport services between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Poland.



According to Al-Jasser, this agreement is expected to improve communication, increase flights between the two countries, support tourism and trade, and strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub. These objectives align with the Saudi Vision 2030, where enhancing the country's logistical capabilities is a key focus.



Furthermore, Al-Jasser emphasized that the agreement would contribute to the National Transport and Logistics Strategy's goals. This strategy aims to enhance air connectivity with other countries, with a vision to reach 250 international destinations and transport 330 million passengers annually by 2030.



The agreement specifically focuses on improving cooperation in air transport services between Saudi Arabia and Poland. It seeks to establish regulatory frameworks and strengthen the civil aviation sector strategy, expanding the operational network of national carriers and promoting international relations in the field of civil aviation between the Kingdom and other countries.