RIYADH — Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has officially kicked off its hydrogen train testing initiative in the Kingdom, marking a historic milestone after forging an agreement with the renowned French company Alstom.



In a statement released by SAR, the operational trials and essential studies to tailor these cutting-edge trains to the Kingdom's unique environment have commenced this October.



This strategic move is in preparation for their future deployment, aligning with the memorandum of understanding inked by the Ministry of Energy and SAR on Jan. 20, 2022.



SAR declared these trials as a groundbreaking moment for the Middle East and North Africa region, as these hydrogen trains represent a pioneering venture in sustainable transportation.



The railway authority underscored the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to embracing eco-friendly transport technologies.



Minister of Transportation and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, chairman of the Board of Directors at SAR, emphasized that this step is integral to the objectives outlined in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



It aligns with plans to transition towards a more sustainable transport system, leveraging the latest smart technologies.



Al-Jasser stressed SAR's dedication to playing a leading role in realizing the Saudi Green Initiative, an integral part of the broader Saudi Vision 2030.



This vision aims to boost reliance on clean energy, curtail carbon emissions, and safeguard the environment.



Expressing gratitude for collaborative efforts with various entities, Al-Jasser noted that such partnerships enhance the quality of life and contribute to safeguarding future generations by incorporating clean energy sources into operational processes.



Dr. Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR, affirmed the company's commitment to initiatives aligning with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



He emphasized the significance of hydrogen trains as a pivotal innovation in sustainable transport.



Notably, the energy required for these trains' operation is generated without emitting carbon, making them an attractive choice for sustainable energy advocates.



Al-Malik stressed their positive impact on the environment, economy, and the well-being of future generations.



Certified trials of this revolutionary train type commenced in Germany in 2018, concluding in 2020.



The commencement of commercial operations, initially limited to passenger transport, took place in 2022.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).