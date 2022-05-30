Sharjah International Airport Authority (SAA) will participate in Air Cargo India 2022 - scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 31 to June 2 to showcase its latest services, strengthen existing partnerships and develop new alliances.

This event, which will be held at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, is one of the most important exhibitions of the air cargo industry and an ideal platform to meet with experts, decision-makers and executives from India and other parts of the world.

Representatives of international airports and cargo companies and agents will participate in this year’s event, which will provide participants and attendees with an opportunity to exchange views and opinions on the latest trends and developments in the global air cargo industry.

