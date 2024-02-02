The disruption in the Red Sea has resulted in a four percent increase in air cargo yields despite demand remaining constant in the Middle East, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in its latest report.

“The recent disruption to maritime routes in the Red Sea has seen some shippers pivot to air cargo. The increased demand saw a spike in air cargo yields on related trade lanes,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General

A similar spike is expected in January as disruptions intensified, he added.

Cargo yield is the average fare a customer pays to transport one ton of freight and mail on one cargo revenue mile.

Middle Eastern carriers reported an annual increase of 1.6% in demand and 13.5% in capacity in December 2023. The regional airlines posted an 18.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in demand for global and international operations, with a 17.7% YoY capacity increase last month.

In contrast, the African airlines reported an annual decrease in demand of 1.8% last year but a capacity increase of 5.6% YoY.

The regional airlines posted the weakest performance, with a 1.2% YoY decline in demand, while capacity grew 7.4% YoY during the same month.

