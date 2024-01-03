Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports registered strong performance in December 2023 after witnessing significant growth in handling volumes of cargo compared to the last month, according to Mwani Qatar.

The cargo handling increased significantly in December 2023, recording a growth of 45 percent compared to November. Building materials and RORO units saw growth rates of 110 percent and 47 percent respectively, Mwani Qatar stated on X platform, yesterday.

The general and bulk cargoes handled through the three ports stood at 137,518 tonnes in December 2023, whereas in November 2023 it was at 94,990 tonnes, registering a surge of 45 percent on a monthly basis.

The ports received 223 vessels in December 2023, while the containers, RORO, livestock and building materials handled during the same period accounted for 107,634 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 8,339 units, 24,571 heads and 49,184 tonnes respectively.

The general and bulk cargoes handled through the three ports stood at 94,990 tonnes in November 2023, registering a rise of 22 percent compared to October 2023. Qatar’s ports received 226 vessels, while the containers, RORO, livestock and building materials handled during the same period accounted for 125,202 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 5,656 units, 32,150 heads and 23,422 tonnes respectively.

According to data on Mwani Qatar website, as many as 2,546 ships called on Qatar's three ports during 2023. The general cargo handled through the three ports stood at 1,634,728 tonnes, while the RORO (vehicles) totalled 72,697 units; containers 1,221,073 TEUs; livestock 419,425 heads; and building ma-terials 479,244 tonnes in the last year.

In 2023, Hamad Port handled 1,318,414 TEUs containers; 1,303,049 freight tonnes of break bulk; 400,478 freight tonnes of bulk; 9,301 livestock heads; 80,294 RORO units. Last year also saw as many as 1,655 vessels docking at the port.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards a more powerful position as one of the key ports in the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing the ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Separately, according to QTerminals, Hamad Port received 137 vessels in December 2023, while the containers, bulk, break bulk and RORO handled stood at 106,603 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), 31,000 F/T (freight tonnes), 101,022 F/T and 8,310 units respectively.

In November 2023, Hamad Port’s performance indicated that it received as many as 139 vessels, handled 125,258 TEUs containers; 88,865 freight tonnes of break bulk cargo; 5,645 RORO units and 8,000 livestock heads.

QTerminals is a terminal operating company jointly established by Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) and Qatar Navigation (Milaha) and is responsible for enabling Qatar’s imports and exports, its maritime trade flows and stimulating economic growth locally and regionally.

