Qatar - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed a large part of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Umm Slal Ali and Umm Ebairiya Village (Package 1).

The project, according to an official statement from Ashghal, is aimed at improving and establishing road networks and developing road services infrastructure in the area.

About 78% of the total project work has been completed.

The project works are at Umm Slal Ali area in Umm Ebairiya, specifically in the area South of Umm Al Amad and North of Bu Fasilah, bordered to the South by Umm Slal Ali Road.

Engineer Abdullah Ali al-Nuaimi, the acting head of Northern Areas Section at the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, said that the project is being implemented as part of a development plan for the Northern areas of the country, as it meets the urban growth in the region and covers Umm Slal Ali area and Umm Ebairiya village.

This allows citizens to build their homes.

Al-Nuaimi explained that the project connects the area with the internal and main roads network, and includes development and improvement works on Umm Slal Ali Road and Al Wudayhiya Street, which are two main streets in the area that serve many commercial establishments.

“The first package of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Umm Slal Ali and Umm Ebairiya Village will serve, upon completion of all its works, a total of 273 plots,” he said.

The geographical scope of the project was divided into three phases prior to the commencement of works, to be implemented in succession.

This is in order to reduce the inconvenience caused by the construction work and to speed up the completion of works in each phase, as the machinery, equipment and human resources are concentrated to complete each phase quickly while mitigating the impact of construction works on the residents.

The development works in the project include the provision of an integrated roads network, with a total length of 9 km, with the provision of traffic safety elements such as lighting systems, including the installation of 237 street lighting poles, directional signs and road signs, in addition to providing 1,335 designated parking spaces for cars.

It will also provide pedestrian paths with a length of 15.4km and landscaping and green spaces will be implemented on an area covering about 25,425sq m.

The infrastructure development works include the construction of a total of 10.6km of sewage network lines, about 10km of surface water and rainwater drainage network lines, and 7km of treated water network lines for irrigation.

The completion percentage of the project has reached about 78%, with micro-tunnelling works and laying rainwater, treated water and wastewater network lines currently being completed.

Fifty per cent of the total roads that are planned to be developed have been completed within the project and are being made available for traffic use.

Ninety per cent of the total sewage network works and about 66% of the total works of the treated water network used for irrigation have been completed.

About 80% of the total rainwater drainage network works have also been completed, and the rainwater network lines have been completed.

The Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Umm Slal Ali and Umm Ebairiya Village (Package 1) implements Ashghal’s strategy to encourage the local product.

The percentage of reliance on local components is about 70% of the total materials and components used in the project, including drainage and water pipes, lighting poles and lamps, traffic signal poles and other items that were previously imported.

